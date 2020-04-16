Watch Live
22News InFocus 2PM: Ways hospitals and medical professionals are providing healthcare treatment alternatives during the pandemic.
BJs will start “Appreciation Hour” for first responders, healthcare workers

Hampden County

by: Kaley Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – BJs Wholesale Club is thanking first responders and healthcare workers with a designated Appreciation Hour where they will be able to shop without a membership.

The designated Appreciation Hour will be 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sundays starting this Sunday, at all locations. The retailer is also offering a free four-month Inner Circle membership to first responders and healthcare workers.

Dedicated shopping hours for members age 60 and over will now be Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

