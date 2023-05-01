SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a special ceremony to celebrate Black Barber Appreciation Day in Springfield on Monday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield and Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris will join the Springfield Cultural Partnership, Trust Transfer Project, the Community Music School, and local barbers for a special ceremony to celebrate Black Barber Appreciation Day on Monday as part of Mental Health Awareness Month, according to a news release from the City of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno states, “Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I are proud to acknowledge, recognize and honor our Springfield black barbershops as part of Black Barbershop appreciation in collaboration with Mental Health awareness month. It is important to highlight the importance and the significant role barbers play in the lives of their clients and the community and personal confidants who are often a listening ear and trusted counsel during our most challenging times. My late father, Al ‘The Barber’ Sarno, was also a staple in the community offering a listening ear and words of wisdom for his clients so this event is of special importance for me.”

“The Black barbershop is known as the Black sanctuary for a reason. Emotional and mental health is tied to the Black barber experience for Black men across the world and the city of Springfield. And so, the listening skills and the ability to mentor, to nurture, is found in Black barbershop,” said Springfield HHS Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.

The celebration is set to take place on Monday at Springfield City Hall at 10:15 a.m.