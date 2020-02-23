Black bear sighting on Grandview Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — A 22News viewer has sent images of a black bear roaming near their home in Holyoke Saturday afternoon.

Michael Neilon of Holyoke told 22News he was stacking wood for his father when he spotted the bear on Grandview Street.

“Right behind me was a huge black bear,” said Neilon. “I was shocked how beautiful and dangerous.”

Black bears become more active and are searching for food during springtime in western Massachusetts. Police want to remind people to stay away from bears and do not try to feed them.

To learn more about black bears in Massachusetts, click here.