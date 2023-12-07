SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – African-American leaders in Springfield were criticized in an editorial from a local weekly paper for not supporting fellow African-American candidate Justin Hurst in the mayoral election.

“This paper does not speak for the entire black community,” said Archbishop Timothy Paul, President, of the Council of Churches of Greater Springfield said.

Archbishop Timothy Paul leading a news conference in Springfield in response to Frederick Hurst, father of former Springfield mayoral candidate Justin Hurst and owner of the local monthly newspaper African American Point of View called out leaders in the Black community in Springfield for “their unnecessary sin of abandoning their own” during the mayoral election last month.

In an editorial published in the latest edition of the free paper, Hurst says “a few confused people betrayed their own” by not endorsing his son as he ran against incumbent Domenic Sarno. Those Black leaders who were called out by name in the article gathered in Springfield to defend themselves, many of them clergy members.

“I’m just here in support of the church because, you can write about me, talk about me all you want. But don’t talk about these men of God,” said Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown.

Hurst says that State Representative Bud Williams, Stone Soul Festival Co-Founder Jay Griffin, Springfield Police Commission member Cee Jackson, and other members of the Council of Churches of Greater Springfield need to be exposed because they have “long ago been compromised by money and the mere illusion of personal and political power and their obsessive love of White people.”

He referred to the Springfield City Council Vice President as “White-loving Melvin Edwards,” his wife is white.

“This is unacceptable. The Constitution allows people to speak freely in this country. But it does not give you the right to speak without consequence. And there has to be a consequence for the words that were said that were so hateful and hurtful,” said Springfield City Councilor Melvin Edwards.

“Uncle Tom,” which is a term associated with slavery is used and the editorial says, “They will never stop serving their ‘master’ because some are simply weak by nature.”

“They called me the Godfather, they called me Santa Claus, but don’t call me Uncle Tom, Springfield Board of Police Commissioners, Cee Jackson stated.

Talbert Swan, President of the Springfield NAACP says he has never endorsed a candidate in the past, no matter the color of their skin. “To cut down on the confusion that the branch was affiliated with any campaign or supported any candidate because we are a nonpartisan organization, it is my practice not to make mayoral endorsements,” said Bishop Swan.

Hurst suggests in the article that Springfield is being run by an Irish-Italian Mafia that “worked to divide the Black community against itself” saying that is part of the reason why his son did not win the mayoral election against Sarno.

22News has tried to get in contact with Frederick Hurst but we did not hear back as of news time. In a statement to 22News Justin Hurst said “My father’s article speaks for itself. I encourage those interested in its contents to get a copy of the Point of View Newspaper and read it for themselves. And, once they finish, they should read it again to make sure they have a thorough understanding of it.”