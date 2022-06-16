SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Empowering local black business owners and entrepreneurs to strive for greatness. The Black Economic Council of Massachusetts hosted a “meet the new team mixer” at Dewey’s Jazz Lounge this evening.

BECMA has worked to advance the black community’s economic well-being. The mixer provided an opportunity for members to network with the community to generate economic prosperity in the black community.

Kareem Kibodya, a BECMA senior policy advocate said, “Here in Springfield we have a growing black business community and I want to make sure people know that there are people out there looking out for them. That we are here to fight for them and we want to make sure they’re fighting for us as well.”

The mixer also comes as BECMA works to expand support for Black economy for the entire Commonwealth.