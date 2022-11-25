HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the busiest shopping days of the year is here, Black Friday, where the day offers a wide variety of deals on holiday gifts.

Black Friday is not just a 24-hour sale anymore, it’s now turned into a whole month of doorbuster sales and deals that often begin as early as October. Shoppers are spending more across the board, looking for deals and savings just about everywhere they can.

22news spoke to shoppers in Holyoke this morning…who were looking to score some deals at Best Buy. Springfield resident Phoebe Kirkpatrick found success, stating “So we actually saw some TVs that were really good prices that we picked up on, and what we came out here for was a dash cam for our vehicles and I was able to actually get one for about half off which was great. The lines are really short, and it’s a quick in and out.”

Typically, some of the best deals on Black Friday include those on home items, toys, and electronics. While the supply chain and staffing issues retailers faced around the 2021 holiday season have largely been resolved, it is encouraged to start your shopping as soon as you can before stores sell out.