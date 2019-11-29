Black Friday lists include snow supplies

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not just electronics and clothing that people shopped for this Black Friday.

Shovels and snow blowers also made some shopping lists, as we prepare for what could be the region’s first major accumulating snowstorm of the season.

While many of us are still in turkey mode, others are getting into “snow preparation” mode. One local hardware store saw a steady flow of Black Friday shoppers, prepping their homes for a storm that could arrive Sunday.

22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam, where rock salt was on the top of many people’s Black Friday shopping lists. One man loading up on winter supplies told us he knows the dangers these storms can bring.

“I’m getting old so I have to make sure that I’m not going to fall. I fell last year and I don’t want to fall again,” said Phil Blaisdell of Agawam.

Also on some lists, snowblowers. But if you already have a snowblower, you’ll want to make sure it’s in working order. Assistant Manager Bob Parent told 22News you should start up your blowers before the snow starts.

He suggests spraying silicone down the chute of your snowblower, so the wet snow won’t clog it. It’s also important to remember to use a stick to unclog the chute. Never put your hand anywhere near any of the moving parts, even when they’re not moving.