Black Friday looks different this year due to COVID-19 pandemic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Black Friday and while many people might be online shopping this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others are keeping it traditional and going early to retail stores.

Best Buy was one of the first stores to open here at the Holyoke Mall at 5:00 a.m. The mall itself opens at 6 a.m. but JCPenny and Macy’s are open now.

When it comes to the other big stores in the mall Christmas Tree shop opened at 6 a.m. and Target and Burlington Coat Factory will open at 7 a.m. The following is a full schedule of the hours for the bigger stores located within the mall.

Best Buy: Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.

Burlington: Opens at 7:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.

Christmas Tree Shops: Opens at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: Opens at 8:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 9:00 p.m.

JCPenney: Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.

Macy’s: Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 12:00 a.m.

Target: Opens at 7:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.

What’s interesting this year is that many of these stores have been doing Black Friday deals all week long and many shoppers are wondering if deals today are going to be even bigger than they were this week.

The mall will be open until 9:30 p.m. Friday and will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday until 9:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Guest should follow the following COVID-19 precautions being implemented by the Holyoke Mall in order to help keep everyone safe:

Face masks or coverings must be worn by everyone and must cover both the mouth and nose

Face masks must be worn both inside and outside of the property

Don’t touch your nose, mouth, or eyes

Keep a minimum of six feet from other people

Stay to the right and follow the one-way traffic arrows throughout the property

Wash your hands with soap and warm water frequently and for at least 20 seconds

Use hand sanitizer stations located throughout the property.

Avoid standing in lines and keep a safe distance from other people

Avoid touching products you do not intend to purchase

Do not enter the building if you have, or recently have had, symptoms associated with COVID-19

Guests are reminded to check individual store hours, as well as a list of Black Friday sales, by visiting their website.