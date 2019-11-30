Black Friday sales brings large crowds to local stores

Holyoke, Mass. (WWLP) – Black Friday isn’t over quite yet, as stores continue to be busy.

From early morning until late Friday night, shoppers were flooding department stores and malls. Everyone, trying to find bargains on Christmas presents or gifts for themselves.

One couple told 22News they came out later in the day to try and avoid the large crowds, but they ran into them anyway.

“Well it has but now the crowd seems to be picking up again so it’s getting crazy again there are long lines,” said Lou Paquette of Westfield.

Many stores are open for extended holiday hours from now through Christmas.