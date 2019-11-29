Black Friday shoppers get early bargains at western Massachusetts stores

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Black Friday shopping has officially begun, after a little bit of an extra wait here in western Massachusetts.

Shoppers began grabbing doorbuster deals and other bargains shortly after midnight at stores across western Massachusetts, though some committed bargain-hunters crossed state lines to get some shopping done on Thanksgiving night. Massachusetts is one of only three states in the entire country that prohibits stores from opening on Thanksgiving Day.

Our 22News crew was there at 1:00 Friday morning, when the doors opened at Kohl’s in West Springfield. Eager shoppers began lining up outside the Riverdale Street store on Thanksgiving night, braving the wind and cold temperatures for a shot at the best deals.

Last year, some 700 people lined up outside Kohl’s before their Black Friday opening.

115 million people across the country are expected to begin their holiday shopping on Black Friday, with others also joining the shopping frenzy on Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.