CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee held their first ever Black History Month flag raising Friday.

Community members and local leaders gathered at Chicopee City Hall to celebrate Black History Month with a special flag. One resident told 22News, the fact that this is the city’s first flag raising like this makes it all the more the special.

“Black History Month is so important, nationally and internationally, Black culture. African American history is just so rich and important, and I’m just so thrilled this amazing city decided to honor that,” Choyce McIntosh of Chicopee.

Longtime residents of Chicopee echoing the sentiment, it feels good to know the city is thinking of its Black community in these times.