Black History Month program at STCC explores racial injustice through art

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – During the month of February, Springfield Technical Community College continues to celebrate Black History Month. Wednesday’s event used art and images to raise issues of racial injustice.

Artist-in-residence Kiayani Douglas lead a group of people in a “wearable-art” workshop at the school’s Carberry Fine Arts Gallery.

STCC welcomes artist-in-residence Kiayani Douglas in Black Month event kickoff

Visitors were encouraged to ask questions about the source of the artist’s concerns. One painting depicts an unarmed black youth slain by a police officer.

Douglas told 22News, she takes special pride in one painting about African Americans who serve in the military, in which her brother served as model.

“He felt that was the only way to get out of the ghetto,” said Douglas. “So I wanted to create this piece as a way of protesting his ideas that he had to serve.”

Douglas’s art exhibit “Fallacies of a Black Identity Enthusiast,” is on view now through February 29 at the Amy H. Carberry Fine Arts Gallery at STCC.