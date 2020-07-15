Black Lives Matter event held in Springfield

by: Stephen Underwood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – One neighborhood is coming together to raise awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement in their community.

Residents of Springfield’s Atwater neighborhood held an event to create a dialogue about race among residents.

Organizers told 22News that the neighborhood is one of Springfield’s most affluent so it’s important to have important conversations that will lead to racial equality.

“But we can’t do it by remaining silent. We can’t do it by pretending to ignore white privileged as the most common privileged in our society and that’s what we are hoping to bring attention to,” said organizer Jillian Mcleod.

The event ended with residents which included Congressman Richard Neal, placing over 40 Black Lives Matter Lawn signs throughout the neighborhood.

