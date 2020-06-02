Black Lives Matter march to take place in Springfield Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, another protest will take place in Springfield over George Floyd’s death.

George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis has triggered numerous protests all over the country. We’ve seen them in major U.S. cities, and in western Massachusetts.

“Unfortunately for African American people, we are battling two fronts: a pandemic and police. We are battling COVID-19 and cops,” said Bishop Talbert Swan, Pastor of the Spring of Hope Church of God in Christ & President of the Greater Springfield NAACP.

People will come together in Springfield for another protest on Wednesday. The Black Lives Matter march will begin in front of Springfield Central High School. They’ll then march to State Street, Main Street, and then the police department. But organizers said they want this to be as peaceful as possible.

“Our goal is to keep this as peaceful as possible so our message doesn’t get degraded for any reason,” said organizers Valery Franco & Rachel Boudreau.

Bishop Talbert Swan told 22News the protests are the result of Americans wanting more accountability from law enforcement and the government. He said ultimately changes will have to be made.