Springfield paints Black Lives Matter mural near City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Black Lives Matter mural on Court Street in Springfield has been completed.

The city finished painting this Black Lives Matter mural Monday morning on Court Street that covers both lanes of the street. You’ll drive right over the mural now when you go by City Hall.

It was a multi-day project that was organized by City Councilor Tracye Whitfield. She said, “It was meant to raise awareness that the Black Lives Matter fight is very significant. It symbolically stands up to the powers that be that deny black people their humanity.”

Some Black leaders in the community, want more substance to go along with this message.

“We need to do more than to affirm verbally that Black Lives Matter. We need to see a change in policy practice and we as black people are treated,” Bishop Talbert Swan, president of the NAACP Springfield Chapter.

Bishop Swan also pointed out how the message has been emphasized more than ever across America by corporations and sports leagues. There are many other cities that painted the words Black Lives Matter in their streets.

You’ll find similar murals in Washington D.C., Baltimore, and Boston to name a few.