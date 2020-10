SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Black Lives Matter mural in Springfield has been defaced for the third time.

The Black Lives Matter mural located on Court Street has been defaced again but this time with spray paint. The mural was first defaced by a burnout on Tuesday, September 15 just a day after it was completed. Nearly a week later, it was vandalized a second time also by a burnout.

Our 22News crew shot video of the defaced mural Monday morning showing the spray paint all over it.