Black Lives Matter mural to be removed in Springfield due to lack of permits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Wednesday that members of his staff and a group of Black Lives Matter activists mutually decided to remove the mural in front of Old First Church at 50 Elm Street due to lack of permits.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the decision was made due to the fact that proper procedures must be followed concerning murals of this type.

Mayor Sarno said they are moving forward with a similar project that has been endorsed by the City Council which will be located on Court Street and is expected to be painted in September.

“I want to make it perfectly clear that this was a mutually agreed decision and in no way reflects negatively on the intent. We are moving forward with a similar project that has been endorsed by our City Council and myself, which will be located on Court Street following all proper procedures and protocols,” Sarno said.

The project for the official mural is currently being reviewed by the Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli. Following Council President Justin Hurst’s request, Sarno will be facilitating donations through the United Way of Pioneer Valley.

All donations can be sent directly to C/O Executive Director Paul Mina of United Way of Pioneer Valley located on 1441 Main Street in Springfield.

