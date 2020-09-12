Black Lives Matter rally in Wilbraham attended by concerned citizens

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of concerned citizens lined Main Street in front of the United Church of Wilbraham.

They came to share their views with passing traffic. This was the latest expression of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Pastor Viola McCoy of Chicopee’s God’s Way Community Baptist Church is so grateful she was asked to join the demonstration.

Pastor McCoy told 22News, “So we can express our feelings of what is going on and make the world a better place. We’ve seen a lot of protests around, and some of them have turned violent and that’s not what we stand for.”

Wilbraham’s Dasha Mechem, a mother of two was determined to make a statement in support of the black lives matter movement, to make it clear this isn’t just a big city concern.

“We are out for racial justice with 175 black individuals who have lost their lives in our society,” said Mechem.

Organizers made certain we knew that their stand out for social justice included people not only from Wilbraham, but the surrounding town such as Hampden.

They conducted their stand out for several hours, their social action ending as peacefully as it began.