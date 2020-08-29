Black Lives Matter supporters gather near Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a dozen people attracted attention Saturday, taking their Black Lives Matter message across the street from the Chicopee Police Department.

It was a peaceful, orderly demonstration on Church Street as protesters quietly let their signs call attention to their movement.

According to one demonstrator, their presence near the police station was the result of an alleged recent incident involving police and a black motorist.

“There was an incident,” Ana Wolf from Lenox told 22News. “A black man was pulled over and ended up with a gun to his head, he could have died. When things escalate that quickly, it’s happening right here in my backyard.”

Protesters kept their distance from police headquarters and the demonstration was overall peaceful.