Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition holding vaccine clinic Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County has the lowest vaccination rate in the state, and vaccinations among communities of color in western Massachusetts are lagging. With that in mind, the Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition is holding a free vaccine clinic Thursday afternoon.

The clinic, which will be located at the Mason Square Apartments at Indian Motorcycle (847 State St., Springfield), will run from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Curative Health Services will administer the shots free of charge. The clinic will also give out free masks, sanitizer, and oximeters, which can be used to monitor your oxygen levels.

No appointment is necessary to receive a vaccination at Thursday’s clinic.

Hampden and Hampshire Counties are currently tied for the lowest vaccination rate of the Black community in the state. Only about 40% of Black residents of the two counties have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as opposed to 55% of white residents in Hampden County.

Massachusetts’ vaccination efforts are focusing more on small, local clinics in communities with low rates, in an effort to boost vaccine rates.