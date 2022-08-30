SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A survey will be taken during the upcoming Stone Soul Festival this Labor Day weekend.

Springfield State Representative Bud Williams intends to find out how much the COVID-19 pandemic set back African-American students during the past two years. In addition, tThe Stone Soul Festival at Springfield’s Blunt Park will provide numerous opportunities for COVID-19 vaccinations for whole families.

Williams told 22News, there’s a real need, “Statewide, the number is about 75 to 80 percent being vaccinated. When we come to the inner cities, the gateway cities, Springfield and Holyoke, it’s not the same. Our folks have not received the vaccine as much as the whole state.”

Several agencies will have vaccination booths at the Stone Soul Festival at Blunt Park this weekend.