Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition hosts virtual event on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition and the City of Springfield announced an online event about the ongoing pandemic, vaccination sites, and the importance of wearing masks.

One in four COVID-19 deaths have been of black Americans

The “Stopping the Spread, Saving Lives” forum will be held virtually via ZOOM on March 10 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The online event will feature State Representative Bud L. Williams, Dr. Wilmore Webley, Helen Caulton-Harrys, and Dr. Christopher Lathan as guests.

For access to the event just use the Zoom meeting ID: 871 9683 4950.