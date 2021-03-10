Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition hosts virtual event on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition and the City of Springfield announced an online event about the ongoing pandemic, vaccination sites, and the importance of wearing masks.

The “Stopping the Spread, Saving Lives” forum will be held virtually via ZOOM on March 10 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The online event will feature State Representative Bud L. Williams, Dr. Wilmore Webley, Helen Caulton-Harrys, and Dr. Christopher Lathan as guests.

For access to the event just use the Zoom meeting ID: 871 9683 4950.

