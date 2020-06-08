Bladen to take command of 104th Fighter Wing; ceremony Monday at Barnes ANGB

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A change-of-command ceremony is scheduled for Monday afternoon at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

Colonel Tom Braden will assume command of the 104th Fighter Wing, taking over for Colonel Pete Green, III, who has served as Wing Commander at Barnes since 2018.

Bladen has been the 104th Fighter Wing’s vice commander since 2019, and previously served as group commander and inspector general at Barnes. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, and his career includes more than 2,500 flying hours with combat experience over Iraq.

The 2:00 P.M. ceremony will be open only to limited family due to social distancing restrictions, but it will be streamed on the 104th Fighter Wing’s Facebook page.

The 104th Fighter Wing provides security for the Northeast region of the country against airborne threats.