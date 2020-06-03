Blandford Fair 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – An announcement was made on the Blandford Fair Facebook page Monday night to cancel the annual fair due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the post, the 153rd annual fair has been canceled after a decision from the Officers and Directors of the Union Agricultural & Horticultural Society. The priority is to keep exhibitors, guests and staff safe and healthy during the pandemic.

The fair has been canceled three times over the course of 153 years.

1918-1919 Spanish Flu event During WW2 1955 catastrophic flood event

The dates next year were posted as September 3-7, 2021. For additional information visit BlandfordFair.com