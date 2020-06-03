Breaking News
Two Amherst residents died after head-on car crash
Watch Live
12PM: Governor Baker news conference on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak

Blandford Fair 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:
blandford fair_1535765493951.jpg.jpg

22News file photo 2019

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – An announcement was made on the Blandford Fair Facebook page Monday night to cancel the annual fair due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the post, the 153rd annual fair has been canceled after a decision from the Officers and Directors of the Union Agricultural & Horticultural Society. The priority is to keep exhibitors, guests and staff safe and healthy during the pandemic.

The fair has been canceled three times over the course of 153 years.

  1. 1918-1919 Spanish Flu event
  2. During WW2
  3. 1955 catastrophic flood event

The dates next year were posted as September 3-7, 2021. For additional information visit BlandfordFair.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today