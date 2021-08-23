Blandford Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2021 Blandford Fair has been cancelled due to the concern of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the fair’s Facebook page, the Board of Directors for the Union Agricultural & Horticultural Society voted to cancel this year’s fair. They felt it was the best option as COVID-19 cases have increased recently due to the Delta variant. The Board of Directors said the fair was at risk of becoming a super spreader event due to the number of people that would have attended.

The fair would have run from September 3 to September 6. This would have been the 153rd year of the fair. They expect the fair will return in 2022.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health COVID-19 Dashboard, the town of Blandford currently has a percent positivity rate of 4 percent, compared to the state’s 2.91 percent. There were 60 COVID-19 cases reported in Blandford in the first two weeks of August.

