BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chester-Blandford Police Department is reminding residents to lock their doors after reports of a stolen vehicle.

According to the Chester-Blandford Police Department, a truck was stolen in the very early hours from Birch Hill Road in Blandford on Monday.

Now the Chester-Blandford Police Department is asking Blandford residents to lock their vehicles and not leave valuable items in their cars. If you do observe anything suspicious, police say to call 911 to report it.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.