Blandford saves taxpayer dollars through state’s Green Communities Program

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Blandford is celebrating a savings on their Municipal Utility Bill thanks to recent engagement with the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC) and the Commonwealth’s Green Communities Grant Program.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the grant program was administered by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources. Blandford joins a growing list of cities and towns who have secured a Green Communities designation by the Commonwealth, making them eligible for grant funding that allows municipal government to improve energy consumption and air quality.

An important priority for local governments is to identify opportunities to achieve municipal service efficiency and economies-of-scale in ways that will maximize on the availability of local tax payers resources. Therefore we were excited to work with the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission and state energy officials to make improvements to our municipal buildings aimed at not only reducing energy consumption, but also lowering the cost on our monthly electrical bills for our public buildings. Joshua A. Garcia, Blandford Town Administrator

The Green Communities Program is another great example of the Commonwealth incentivizing communities large and small to make the upfront systematic improvements necessary to realize savings to the local taxpayer like the work we are now completing in Blandford. Moving forward we will continue to work with PVPC and the state to make improvements that are good for the environment as well as the town budget. Cara Letendre, Blandford Selectboard Chair

In its first round of grant funding, officials determined the conversion to LED lights in municipal buildings would be a great way to lower operational costs.

Blandford has installed a Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) system in Town Hall that will provide greater control over the building’s hot water circulation system, lowering the building’s energy use and electrical costs. Those energy saving measures are expected to save 80,321 kWh of electricity annually with a projected annual cost savings of $14,045.

In total, over $138,000 was awarded to the town.