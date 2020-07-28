Blessed Sacrament School in Holyoke appoints new principal

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Blessed Sacrament School in Holyoke announced the appointment of Paula Fitzgerald as principal Tuesday.

Fitzgerald will be replacing Anne O’Connor who retired at the end of the last school year after 29 years at Blessed Sacrament, the last six of which she spent as principal.

According to Diocese of Springfield spokesperson Mark Dupont, Fitzgerald earned a Bachelor’s Degree in history and a Master’s of Applied Teaching from Our Lady of the Elms College in Chicopee as well as a certificate in education administration from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She served as principal at Morgan School in Holyoke, Quarry Hill Community School in Monson, and Chestnut Hill Community School in Belchertown. She is also an adjunct professor at Elms College.

“We are very excited to have found a principal with such talent and a fitting successor to Mrs. O’Connor. The search process for a principal was arduous. By the end, Mrs. Fitzgerald’s interview impressed every member of the committee. She convincingly demonstrated she was a good fit for us, and we believe we are a good fit for her. We believe we have a principal for the foreseeable future and are excited to be working with her for years to come,” Father Robert Gentile, pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish said.

According to Dupont, Fitzgerald lives in Holyoke with her husband, Kevin, and children, Nick and Katie. They are parishioners of Our Lady of the Cross Parish.