‘Blink Your Light Campaign’ honoring healthcare workers

(WWLP) — Saturday night was the start of the “Blink your Light Campaign,” to honor healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign, launched by The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts and partners, asks everyone to blink a light in their home, or from the outside where it can be seen.

Just for one minute blink your light in an effort to express collective gratitude for all healthcare workers, tirelessly taking care of those most in need during this health crisis.

Jessica Collins Executive Director of Public Health Institute told 22News that using light felt like a hopeful message.

“We also have another message, along with the Blinking light to say thank you, but also continue to use the fundamental prevention strategies,” said Collins. “So stay at home if you have to go out to keep your distance from other people and wash your hands thoroughly.”

The Public Health Institute says that in the month of April they urge everyone to practice social distancing more than ever to “flatten the curve.”

That entails, personal responsibility such as washing your hands and staying home as much as possible. They also advise that you check on your neighbors to make sure they are okay, call your doctor if you do not feel well, and continue to donate PPE to your local health workers.

Laurie Herrick Founder and President of the nonprofit Rainmaker is partnering with the initiative. Laurie at home participated in Saturday’s launch.



“So I believe that this is one way for us to say we’re a resilient community, we care about the people that are risking their lives for us and we are really proud of them,” Herrick told 22News.

The Blink Your Light Campaign will run every night until the state of emergency designated by Governor Baker ends.

If you plan on participating make sure to share your photos or videos on social media and send it to us on our website.

Make sure to email The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts to get your name on the list of participants.

You can also reach the facility at 414-794-7739.

Other participating partners include: