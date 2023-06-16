LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bliss Park playground has reopened after acid was poured down three slides over the weekend.

A specialty contractor and an environmental engineering firm was brought in to clean the entire playground on Thursday. Once the slides were cleaned, there was no evidence of any more contamination.

On Friday, the temporary fencing was removed and the DPW replenished the mulch and playground sand.

“It’s pretty disturbing, unfortunate really. Sad that they came to do it where there is kids here, they are innocent, they don’t know what’s going on so it’s just disturbing,” said Evelyn Barajas from Connecticut.

On Sunday, Longmeadow Fire Department crews were called to the Bliss Park playground after muriatic acid, which is a diluted solution of hydrochloric acid, was found on the playground equipment, burning two children.

Alina Gohn from Longmeadow tells 22News that there should be a punishment for whoever did this, “I think it’s really surprising because they are hurting children and that’s really mean, especially if it was a little kid.”

During the investigation, the fire department found that the pump room in the basement of the pool building that housed the chemicals was broken into. The suspects had gotten into the pool room through the ventilation shaft.

Joseph Francisco of Ludlow says he’s been bringing his granddaughter to Bliss Park for years, “Devastated to hear that because someone doesn’t respect the place where children play, hang around all day, you know very dangerous.”

The investigation to find the suspects involved is ongoing. Police have added extra patrols around the area. Longmeadow police are also asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 413-565-4199.