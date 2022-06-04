SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a gathering of neighbors in the McKnight section of Springfield Saturday.

The annual block party at Thompson Triangle Park, an event sponsored by the McKnight Neighborhood Council. An opportunity for the residents of this historic Springfield district to share time with their neighbors during this beautiful weekend.

Neighborhood Council President Walter Kroll spoke with 22News. “I think this is the 14th year. We decided 14 years ago, it actually came out of the McKnight Neighborhood’s Watch and we tried to think of a way to connect more people.”

The McKnight neighborhood is known for its many Victorian style homes, dating back to the late 19th century.