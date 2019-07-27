Blood drive at Sacred Heart Parish in Feeding Hills

FEEDING HILLS, MA (WWLP) – Blood banks across the country experience a drastic decline in donations in the summer, and you can help Saturday at Sacred Heart Parish in Feeding Hills.

One donation can save up to 3 adults or up to 5 babies.

Sacred Heart Parish held a blood drive this past April and saved 30 adults and more than 50 babies lives.

They’re hosting a blood donation drive from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Donations made through Baystate Health will stay in western Massachusetts, and donors will get a free Big E-ticket.