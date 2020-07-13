Blue Lives Matter convoy to be held in support of local law enforcement

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of Blue Lives Matter supporters will be going to several police stations in Hampden County on Saturday, July 18 to show support.

Blue Lives Matter is a counter-movement advocating that those who are prosecuted and convicted of killing law enforcement officers should be sentenced under hate crime statutes.

The convoy will start at the Russell Police Department at 11 a.m. Saturday and will continue up Route 20 ending in Westfield.

The group will be showing support for several local police departments including Agawam, Westfield, Southwick and West Springfield.

Organizers are urging participants to keep the event civil.