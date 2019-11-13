Blue Room Cafe hosts chili challenge to raise money

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Blue Room Cafe was action-packed Tuesday evening with a fun and competitive chili challenge.

Guests at the event got to judge recipes and with unlimited chili tasting and cornbread, all for a good cause.

The executive director of Sunshine Village told 22News, money raised from Tuesday night’s event will help bring activities to Sunshine Village that people with disabilities have not experienced before, such as dance, yoga, and music therapy.

Executive Director Gina Kos told 22News that she hopes to provide great days ahead for people with intellectual disabilities.

“We serve people who are on the autism spectrum and we serve people who have intellectual disabilities, but what we really do is we give all of those folks a great day, and this is just one more great day at Sunshine Village,” said Kos.

This was the third annual Sunshine Village tasting, the first two tastings were macaroni and cheese.