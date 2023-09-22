WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Blue Tactical, a veteran-owned company, has been awarded a significant contract by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) worth $110 million over five years.

This contract, part of the Medical Dental Surgical Supplies (MEDS2) project, encompasses the supply of essential emergency medical provisions critical for disaster response, trauma management, patient transport, security operations, training, and austere medicine.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), one of the largest federal departments with over 240,000 employees across various agencies and components, selected six small businesses for this significant contract. DHS plays a vital role in safeguarding the nation, focusing on counterterrorism, cybersecurity, border security, critical infrastructure protection, disaster response, and more.

The MEDS2 contract covers several key DHS organizations, including:

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

U.S. Coast Guard (USCG)

U.S. Secret Service (USSS)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Protective Service (FPS)

Blue Tactical, headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts, specializes in delivering tactically focused professional services and related products to government organizations, first responders, and security-minded individuals globally. Their services encompass program management, training, and acquisition support across various security, tactical medicine, and C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) mission areas.

Being a veteran-owned entity, Blue Tactical is committed to providing high-quality services and products to meet the specific needs of DHS and its associated organizations. This significant contract reflects their dedication to supporting the nation’s security initiatives and ensuring a robust emergency medical supply chain to address critical situations effectively.