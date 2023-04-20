WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – May 25 is National STOP THE BLEED® Day, and Blue Tactical is holding free training sessions that can make a life-or-death difference.

A leading cause of preventable death across the world is uncontrolled bleeding. STOP THE BLEED® training is quick and effective, and is improving public awareness about how to stop severe bleeding. Similar to CPR programs, STOP THE BLEED® training is for anyone interested in learning the lifesaving skill, and will expand access to Bleeding Control Kits, which can be the difference between life and death.

Based in Westfield, Blue Tactical is a veteran-owned company that provides tactical services and products to government organizations, first responders, and security-minded individuals around the world.

To register, visit their website or email STB@blue-tactical.com.

According to Blue Tactical, the STOP THE BLEED® campaign has trained over 1 million people from all walks of life and is operated by the American College of Surgeons under a licensing agreement granted by the Department of Defense.

Blue Tactical supplies officially licensed STOP THE BLEED® kits across western Massachusetts and the entire U.S.

The STOP THE BLEED® training sessions will be held May 25 at 109 Apremont Way in Westfield at the following times: