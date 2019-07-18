Board approves zoning change needed to bring pot shop to Eastfield Mall in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new step forward for the owners of Springfield’s troubled Eastfield Mall Wednesday night.

The Springfield Planning Board voted in favor of a zoning change that would pave the way for the mall to house a pot shop and marijuana farm.

The board voted 4-3 to allow a zoning change for a section of the Eastfield Mall. If approved by the full City Council, the former Macy’s section would be rezoned to include industrial-A.

The mall needs that zoning change so it can lease the space to a pot shop and marijuana cultivation company.

Mall officials say they need to reinvent themselves. Ultimately, their goal is to make this property mixed-use. A place where people can live, work and play.

“When you have traffic, it brings in retail tenants, it brings in restaurants,” Charles Breidenbach. “You have daytime traffic, nighttime traffic. That’s what we’re trying to start with there.”

Breidenbach said the marijuana company would bring in 200 new jobs. Former Springfield Mayor and current member of the Governor’s Council, Mary Hurley, addressed the Planning Board, expressing her support for the project.

“I see what’s happened in terms of retail sales, but you have to deal with the reality of the situation,” said Hurley. “If we can get cultivation and retail at the Eastfield Mall, it’s a win-win.”

Right now, Springfield is negotiating host community agreements with four marijuana businesses.

The Eastfield Mall site is not on that list and they’re hoping to make the next round.

It’s not a done deal, the next step is a vote by the full City Council.