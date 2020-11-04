Board of Trustees appointed for Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – Governor Charlie Baker Wednesday announced the appointment of Major General Gary W. Keefe, and Lieutenant Colonel Mark A. Bigda, D.O., to the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Board of Trustees. Brigadier General Sean T. Collins was appointed to the Board last July. Together, these individuals represent extensive experience in the military and health care, have a direct connection to Western and Central Massachusetts, and a commitment to serve the Commonwealth’s veterans.

Maj. Gen. Keefe will serve a seven-year term, replacing former Trustee Christopher Dupont, whose term ended in July. Lt. Col. Bigda will serve until July 2022, serving the remainder of former Trustee Cesar Lopez’s term following his resignation in September. Brig. Gen. Collins will serve until July 2024, serving the remainder of former Trustee Richard Girard’s term following his resignation in June.

“I am pleased to appoint these three distinguished military and community leaders to the Board of Trustees for the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “As the Home continues to protect and care for the veteran residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, the appointment of these three Trustees to the Board will bring expertise that will benefit residents of the Home, help steer its leadership and fortify its clinical expertise.”

“One of the most important functions of the Board is the representation of the local and Massachusetts veteran community, and Major General Keefe, Lt. Colonel Bigda, and Brigadier General Collins come with this strong perspective and knowledge,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We are proud to appoint them to serve on the Board of Trustees of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, and welcome their contributions.”

“As a long term care facility that serves our veterans, it’s vital that we have a broad representation of the military community, as well with expertise in the health care needs of older adults,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “Major General Keefe, Lt. Colonel Bigda, and Brigadier General Collins each have a celebrated military background, and will contribute to the depth of leadership and skillset of the Board.”

“I am pleased to welcome Major General Keefe, Lt. Colonel Bigda, and Brigadier General Collins to the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke’s Board of Trustees. Their previous and current service to our Country and Commonwealth adds tremendous military cultural and medical expertise to an already talented and committed Board of Trustees,” said Veterans’ Services Secretary Cheryl Lussier Poppe. “I look forward to the continued progress of the Board with the assistance and input of the new Trustees as we care for the Commonwealth’s veterans with dignity, honor, and respect.”

Major General Gary W. Keefe is currently assigned as Adjutant General for the Massachusetts National Guard. General Keefe received his commission in 1986 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Norwich University. Post commission, Keefe served at Florennes Air Base in Belgium and Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming. In 1992, he joined the Massachusetts Air National Guard with the 104th Fighter Wing as an Active Guard/Reservist, being activated to Birgi Air Base, Italy. In 2003 during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, General Keefe served as the 387th Expeditionary Logistics Group Commander in South West Asia. Maj Gen Keefe has held numerous assignments with the Massachusetts National Guard, having been appointed as Adjutant General in May of 2016. Maj Gen Keefe holds a Master’s in Management Science Degree from Lesley University and has attended the Air War College and the Kennedy School of Government.

Lieutenant Colonel Mark A. Bigda, D.O., of Southampton attended medical school at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine. Since then, Bigda trained at Detroit Osteopathic Hospital, Berkshire Medical Center, and USAF Aerospace Medicine. Lt. Col Bigda currently serves in the Massachusetts Air National Guard as a flight surgeon for the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, and has practiced as a physician for 30 years at his private practice Manhan Internal Medicine and has served as facility physician for 28 years at Hampshire County House of Correction. Bigda is also the Founder of a non-profit organization called Mustard Seed Missions, and since 2004, has led twice-yearly mission trips to remote villages in Haiti.

Brig. Gen. Sean T. Collins, a Board Certified Nurse Practitioner licensed in Massachusetts and Connecticut, currently serves as the Air National Guard Assistant to the Deputy Surgeon General, assisting in the overall operation of the Air Force Medical Service, a 44,000-person integrated health care delivery system across the United States and overseas. In his current civilian employment, he serves as an Assistant Professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, with a joint appointment in Medicine and the Graduate School of Nursing. General Collins facilitates Air Force Medical Service operations through major commands, joint service agencies, the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs), the Defense Health Agency and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Prior to this, he served as Assistant for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, Office of the Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs where he worked in concert with the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Readiness Policy and Oversight and the Director, Defense Health Agency. General Collins started his career at the 104th Fighter Wing, Barnes Air National Guard Base, where he was commissioned in the nurse corps. He also holds a clinical appointment in the diabetes center of excellence at University of Massachusetts Medical Center. Brig. Gen. Collins earned his Master and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts operates the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, which primarily focus on providing two major services for Massachusetts veterans: long term care and domiciliary residential services (room accommodations, daily meals, and a variety of social services). Established in 1952, The Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has 248 long-term care beds and 30 domiciliary beds, and also offers outpatient health care, hospice care, on-site dental services, a veterans’ assistance center, and a multi-service outpatient department.

The Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke is governed by a seven-person Board of Trustees that serve seven-year terms. By statute, the Board includes Western Massachusetts residents from all four western Massachusetts counties, appointed by the Governor. The Board of Trustees meets monthly to discuss the governance of the Home.