Board of Trustees meet Monday night to discuss Bennett Walsh’s future employment at Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Board of Trustees began their meeting at 5:00 Wednesday night to resume talks on Bennett Walsh’s future employment.

Hampden Superior Court Judge Joe Ferrara reversed the state’s firing of Superintendent Bennett Walsh last week, ruling that only the Board of Trustees can hire and fire him, not the state. Judge Ferrara’s ruling came three days before Attorney General Maura Healey announced criminal charges against Walsh and medical director, Dr. David Clinton.

Board of Trustees Chairman Kevin Jourdain doesn’t expect the board to make a decision Monday night on whether to fire or keep Walsh. However, he told 22News there is an “absolute sense of urgency that we need a long term permanent leader of the facility and that is why we need to address first the continued employment of Bennett Walsh.”

Walsh was hired to run the Soldiers’ Home in 2016 and was suspended by the state on March 30th.

Val Liptak has served as interim superintendent ever since, and she will remain in that position until the Board makes a decision.

22News will keep you update with any new information as we get it.