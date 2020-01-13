Boar’s Head Festival concludes with fifth and final performance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Every January hundreds fill the church pews during five performances of the medieval celebration of the Epiphany.

The celebration is known as the Boar’s Head Festival, a religious and theatrical experience, with the audience literally part of the performance with the colorfully clad actors.

The spectacle of the Boar’s Head Festival keeps bringing Jim Boone of Springfield back year after year.

“Well, this so captures the medieval time, I feel like I’m in a small English village in the 1400s,” said Boone. “They do such a marvelous job bringing the feeling and the characters and great tribute to the Trinity Church and Steve Hays whose done this for 37 years.”

The Boar’s Head Festival Artistic Director, Steve Hays told 22News about what makes the Trinity Church so special to the production.

“I think the first thing is the building itself, it was designed really as a Cathedral, like an English Cathedral and we’ve set our production around 1420, during the 100 year’s war.”

The actors in their colorful costumes are mostly members of Trinity United Methodist Church. To participate in this production is for them quite special, like Frank Borreli who grew up watching the show.

Borrelli told 22News, “It has deep community significance for me. Because I grew up in this community, I was a student at the Drama studio run by Steve Hays, who you spoke to earlier and grew up watching this amazing spectacular with my mother.”

As a holiday season perennial for nearly 40 years, the Boar’s Head Festival has found a home in Springfield for five performances every January.