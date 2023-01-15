SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday night was the last night of the Boar’s Head Festival at Trinity United Methodist Church in Springfield.

Complete with period costumes, live animals, and the music of the Christmas season, the annual festival celebrates the birth of Christ, the coming of the three kings, and the triumph of light over darkness in our world.

Members of the church make up the 250-person cast and crew, alongside live animals in full medieval costume. This longtime tradition is in its 40th year bringing people together for a night that brings you back in time.

“The costumes are gorgeous, the animals are fun, the boar’s head is fun,” said Art and Vicki Martin of Sutton, Massachusetts. “We live in an old house. We volunteer at Sturbridge Village and we like these kinds of things that’s why we’re here.”

Over 600 people attended Sunday night’s sold-out show, which tells a unique story of a small medieval English town in 1423 A.D.