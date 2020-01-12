Boar’s Head Festival continues at Trinity United Methodist Church in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Boar’s Head Festival will continue their iconic performances Sunday afternoon in Springfield!

According to a news release sent to 22News, the festival will take place at Trinity United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Vistors will enjoy dozens of costumed performers and live animals singing Christmas carols.

The Epiphany event from medieval England celebrates the triumph of the Christ Child over the evil in the world. The Christmas tunes are provided by 75 singes of all ages and instrumentalists including a procession of townspeople, snow sprites, the Three Wise Men, horses, goats, sheep and more!

Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information call the Boars Head Box Office at 413-733-4759.