SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Boar’s Head Festival by Trinity United Methodist Church of Springfield is returning to a live in-person audience after concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The 40th-anniversary event will take place from January 13th through the 15th. Tickets are available at TrinitySpringfield.org for the following performances:

Friday, January 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 15 at 7:30 p.m.

“We are so pleased to be able to bring the live show back for our 40th anniversary,” said Stephen

Hays, Director. “For the past two years due to Covid, we had to get creative in presenting online versions of the festival for our many patrons. This year we will be welcoming our audience

back in our sanctuary for this deeply moving and entertaining experience. Many of the

audience’s favorite characters will be returning to this production and we will have a few new

ones joining our medieval town.”

The festival is an annual rendition of the medieval pageant that celebrates the Christian holiday of Epiphany, or Three Kings Day. The performance includes period costumes, live animals, and music of the Christmas season.