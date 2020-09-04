Boat safety tips ahead of Labor Day weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend is filled with BBQ and family gatherings, though they’ve significantly scaled back this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If your weekend plans include boating, know as a boat owner it is your responsibility to make sure everyone aboard your vessel is safe.

Know the lay of the land or in this case the water

Have a life jacket for every passenger aboard

The law requires anyone under the age of 12 to wear a life jacket on a boat

Authorities will be patrolling waterways this weekend. They’re keeping a close eye on drinking and the speed.

If you’re caught operating under the influence of alcohol on the water, you could be cited, possibly arrested, have your driver’s license, and vessel registration revoked for up to one year.

Also, remember social distancing is important while boating. According to mass.gov, only people from the same household should be together on a boat at one time.

All recreational crafts need to remain a safe distance apart so rafting-up vessels is prohibited.