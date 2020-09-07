Boaters out enjoying the water on Labor Day while following guidelines

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beaches, barbecue and boats are all things that come to mind as people celebrate Labor Day.

With very few clouds, a light breeze and blue skies, Monday is looking like a great day to be out on the water. 22News shot video of boaters getting ready to head out at the Oxbow Marina Monday morning.

The Connecticut River Task Force annually increases their presence on Labor Day weekend and this year there is increased enforcement due to COVID-19. As they have been all season, they’re also emphasizing the need for social distancing on docks.

22News spoke with Alyssa McKenna from Chicopee who said boaters at the Oxbow have done a good job keeping their distance, “People stay in their own groups which is what we do, we tend to just hangout with family and people we’ve been with right a long and wave at different boats and that’s about it.”

Boaters are being asked to travel at reasonable speeds, no more than 45 miles per hour while inland.

Although Labor Day is the “unofficial” end to summer, there’s still a few weeks left to the boating season. The marina patrol told 22News people will keep coming out on the boats till early October.