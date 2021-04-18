Boating season approaches in western Massachusetts

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The western Massachusetts boating season doesn’t officially begin until Memorial Day weekend. But traditionally many boat owners begin getting reacquainted with their craft much sooner.

At the popular boating area at Congamond Lakes in Southwick, you can sense the early stages of the season coming alive. Boaters getting the feel of the waterway, no doubt checking out the safety protocols for a fruitful season on the water.

Nowhere near as busy as the docks will become as the weeks go by. While the weather is far from perfect for a day on the lakes, it’s hardly too early to put rod and reel in the water and hope for the best.