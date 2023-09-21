SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is coming to Springfield, as part of his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ Tour.

Presented by AEG, this musical event is scheduled to take place at Symphony Hall, located at 34 Court Street, on November 1, 2023.

Bob Dylan, a prominent figure in the music industry for over six decades, is renowned for his poetic and influential songwriting. He gained fame during the 1960s folk revival and has since captivated generations with his distinct voice and compelling lyrics.

With a career that spans numerous albums and accolades, he has left an undeniable mark on the landscape of American music.

The event is anticipated to start at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30, allowing fans to soak in the ambiance and excitement well before the music begins. Fans of Bob Dylan will have the opportunity to experience the live performance of songs from his latest album ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ and other timeless classics.

Tickets for this highly awaited concert are available for purchase now, giving fans a chance to secure their spot and witness a musical legend in action. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary evening filled with soul-stirring music and poetic narratives, as Bob Dylan graces Springfield with his unparalleled talent.