Bob ‘The Bike Man’ Charland to deliver bikes to West Springfield children

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob “The Bike Man” Charland is delivering more than 200 bikes to children in West Springfield.

22News met Bob at his shop Saturday morning where he loaded up the bikes to bring to the children.

Bob the Bike Man is also delivering helmets, bike locks, as well as first aid kits to the children and their families. He told 22News that many of the West Springfield children getting these bikes Saturday come from immigrant families that may not have transportation.

Bob will be going house-to-house to deliver the bikes personally.

Charland runs Pedal Thru Youth, an organization that promotes an active and healthy lifestyle by donating bikes and helmets to low-income or needy families.

You can request a bike donation event for a group of children from Pedal Thru Youth’s website.