Bob “The Bike Man” collecting warm gear, backpacks for the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With cold weather approaching one local organization is thinking of those left out in the snow.

Bob “The Bike Man” Charland, known for his mission to bring bicycles to local children, is once again organizing and distributing backpacks full of warm gear to the homeless population of western Massachusetts.

A drive will be held at 111 Lyman Street in Springfield where residents can drop off items to fill the bags. Any warm weather gear is encouraged along with essentials like toiletries and each bag will even come packed with a protein shake.

Once the supplies are collected, students at William N. DeBerry Elementary and Boland School will pack the bags. From there, local police departments will collect them and distribute them to cruisers.

“I realized there are so many people out there that could benefit from a thing as simple as a backpack,” Bob told 22News. “What better way to get it to them than through state and local law enforcement.”

“We would like to outfit every cruiser in western Mass. with these backpacks so the officers simply pull over and hand them to people while they are out on patrol,” he continued.

Bob said the backpack program is meant to help people in the community while simultaneously bringing law enforcement into that community.