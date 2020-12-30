Bob the Bike Man continued to donate to the less fortunate safely throughout 2020 despite pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob “the Bike Man” Charland has been donating his time for years, helping out those who are less fortunate.

You’ve probably seen him around the community throughout the years. Living in Springfield, Charland volunteers his time to help those who are less fortunate.

Earlier this month, hundreds of backpacks filled with winter clothing, toiletries, and blankets were distributed throughout western Massachusetts to help those in need this holiday season. With the help from various police departments who delivered the supplies, it was Bob the Bike Man who made it possible.

“What better people to do it than the officers who served those communities because they know exactly where the homeless are that can’t make it to the shelter, so myself and a few of us have been making backpacks,” said Charland.

“I’ve been with Bob since he started from day one. A lot of my friends are police officers so being down here for this makes me feel good,” said Josh Scaife, a volunteer.

Bob is the founder of Pedal Thru Youth, Inc. He has worked with children for almost 20 years, starting out as a girl scout troop for his daughter, then teaching automotive for Willie Ross School for the Deaf. During this time, he started fixing up bikes to donate to those less fortunate.

In 2017, after being diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease, he wanted to create a formal organization and start donating bikes to large groups of children. That’s when Pedal Thru Youth began.

Bob has received numerous awards from local government and community agencies for his help to the community. He was recognized by the Springfield City Council and the Center for Human Development in 2017. Police department’s across the region have developed a relationship with Bob the Bike Man. They recognize the good he does for his community.

“We’ve been lucky enough that bob has built us some wonderful bikes that will actually go out to our homeless as well and help them get around,” said one officer.

Even during the pandemic, Bob has still been holding events with CDC protocols in place. He said the virus is not going to stop him from giving back to those who need it the most.